MG23; A400M Atlas familiarization flight

A Royal New Zealand Air Force aviator poses for a photo on a Royal Air Force A400M Atlas during a familiarization flight over Hawaii during Mobility Guardian 23, July 10, 2023. MG23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

Date Taken: 07.10.2023
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
by SrA Tiffany Del Oso