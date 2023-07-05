Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy runner-up in Best Garrison Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy runner-up in Best Garrison Competition

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    The award plaque presented to USAG Italy, recognizing its many accomplishments including energy conservation, Soldier and community programs and family-friendly environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 06:25
    Photo ID: 7906293
    VIRIN: 230712-A-CL411-1003
    Resolution: 1698x2106
    Size: 779.66 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Italy runner-up in Best Garrison Competition [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy runner-up in Best Garrison Competition
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy runner-up in Best Garrison Competition
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy runner-up in Best Garrison Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy runner-up in Best Garrison Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leonard Wood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT