U.S. Army Garrison Italy runner-up in Best Garrison Competition

From commissaries to espresso bars; from youth services to power projection: the United States Army Garrison Italy has been rated one of the best places to be in the Army for its quality community resources; and they have the award to prove it.



In June, the garrison—which includes the Vicenza Military Community (VMC) and Darby Military Community (DMC)—won second place in the Best Garrison Competition for 2022, beating out 78 competitors. Fort Leonard Wood took the number one spot.



“Caserma Ederle does an excellent job of providing programming for families and children,” said Allie Scott, a community member. “They make Italy feel like home for families, even those transitioning in and out of Italy in the hotel.”



USAG Italy is one of the most strategic U.S. military locations in Europe, providing support to 30 individual units including SETAF-AF, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade.



Criteria for the honor was divided into 13 distinct categories ranging from mission support, to fiscal stewardship, to quality of life and service culture.



Key accomplishments noted in the award include the garrison’s robust offerings of Soldier recreation programs such as the Warrior Adventure Quest, and child and youth services like the Child Development Centers on both VMC and DMC and the “Teenvenuti” program developed by the School Liaison Office.



USAG Italy was also praised for its commitment to energy and water conservation, with its success largely due to the Central Energy Plant on Caserma Del Din. A goal of a 30% reduction since 2003 was exceeded by a 39% reduction, and water consumption has decreased by 37% since 2016.



Yet above all other criteria, it is the hospitable atmosphere that makes USAG Italy exceptional to its nearly 19,000 Italian and American community members.



“I like the fact that it feels like a small, personal, hometown,” said Sean Morton, Director of the USAG Italy MWR.



“You know people on the sidewalk, you talk to them at the commissary, you share with them at retirement ceremonies and go to funerals for their family members. You feel like you’re connected. That’s what I value most.”