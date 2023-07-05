U.S. Army Sgt. Bryson Setser, communication systems team leader with V Corps Forward Company, finishes preparing a Starlink satellite to acquire signal on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, July 11, 2023. V Corps prepares communications equipment every day to ensure seamless communications. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 04:37
|Photo ID:
|7906063
|VIRIN:
|230711-A-US199-1065
|Resolution:
|3173x4759
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|10
This work, Communication in Poland is Key [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT