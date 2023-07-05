U.S. Army Spc. Shea Norman, communication systems specialist, and Spc. Khiry Reece, signal support specialist both with V Corps Forward Company, prepare a generator to power their communication equipment on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, July 11, 2023. V Corps prepares communications equipment every day to ensure seamless communications. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 04:43 Photo ID: 7906060 VIRIN: 230711-A-US199-1024 Resolution: 4688x3370 Size: 1.16 MB Location: PL Web Views: 7 Downloads: 22 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Communication in Poland is Key [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.