    Communication in Poland is Key [Image 1 of 4]

    Communication in Poland is Key

    POLAND

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Shea Norman, communication systems specialist, and Spc. Khiry Reece, signal support specialist both with V Corps Forward Company, prepare a generator to power their communication equipment on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, July 11, 2023. V Corps prepares communications equipment every day to ensure seamless communications. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

