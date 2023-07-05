U.S. Army Spc. Shea Norman, communication systems specialist, and Spc. Khiry Reece, signal support specialist both with V Corps Forward Company, prepare a generator to power their communication equipment on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, July 11, 2023. V Corps prepares communications equipment every day to ensure seamless communications. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 04:43
|Photo ID:
|7906060
|VIRIN:
|230711-A-US199-1024
|Resolution:
|4688x3370
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|22
This work, Communication in Poland is Key [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT