Communication in Poland is Key

U.S. Army Spc. Mark Corbitt, communication systems specialist with V Corps Forward Company, and Sgt. Bryson Setser, communication systems team leader with V Corps Forward Company, prepare camouflage netting for shading on their equipment on Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, July 11, 2023. V Corps prepares communications equipment every day to ensure seamless communications. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

