A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana arrives on the flightline as part of a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2023. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 23:41 Photo ID: 7905634 VIRIN: 230710-F-FE180-1513 Resolution: 4760x3167 Size: 382.13 KB Location: GU Web Views: 11 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale supports Bomber Task Force missions [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.