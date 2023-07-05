Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale supports Bomber Task Force missions [Image 3 of 4]

    Barksdale supports Bomber Task Force missions

    GUAM

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana arrives on the flightline as part of a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2023. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 23:41
    Photo ID: 7905634
    VIRIN: 230710-F-FE180-1513
    Resolution: 4760x3167
    Size: 382.13 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale supports Bomber Task Force missions [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

