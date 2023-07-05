A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana arrives on the flightline as part of a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2023. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 23:41
|Photo ID:
|7905634
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-FE180-1513
|Resolution:
|4760x3167
|Size:
|382.13 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Barksdale supports Bomber Task Force missions [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
