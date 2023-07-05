Barksdale supports Bomber Task Force missions

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, departs from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2023. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate the always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)

Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 Location: GU