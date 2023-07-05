Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th SFS conduct MWD assessment [Image 4 of 4]

    56th SFS conduct MWD assessment

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Dayan Hargrove, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Dexter, perform MWD duties for evaluation July 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th SFS MWD section at Luke has a number of highly trained canines assigned to the unit to include German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 16:46
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Luke Air Force Base
    Military working dogs
    AETC

