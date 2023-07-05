Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th SFS conduct MWD assessment [Image 1 of 4]

    56th SFS conduct MWD assessment

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brady Christendom, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Kkora, execute MWD duties for evaluation July 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The dogs and their handlers performed building search tasks for the unit’s annual assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 16:46
    Photo ID: 7904978
    VIRIN: 180310-F-KJ279-6988
    Resolution: 3255x4279
    Size: 843.27 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th SFS conduct MWD assessment [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    56th SFS conduct MWD assessment
    56th SFS conduct MWD assessment
    56th SFS conduct MWD assessment
    56th SFS conduct MWD assessment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Military working dogs
    MWD
    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT