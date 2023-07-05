56th SFS conduct MWD assessment

U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Dayan Hargrove, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Dexter, perform MWD duties for evaluation July 10, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The dogs and their handlers performed building search tasks for the unit’s annual assessment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

