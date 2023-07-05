Meek and LT 2

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Meek, right, a Cadet Summer Training instructor with Company B, 4th Battalion, 399th Training Regiment (CST), teaches a block of instruction on troop leading procedures with 2nd Lt. Josh Schultz, U.S. Army Cadet Command, July 9, 2023 on the tactics course, Fort Knox, Kentucky. Meek was once the #4-ranked light middleweight boxer in the late 1980's. He fought four future middleweight champions - Roy Jones Jr., Frank Tate, Michael Nunn, and Mark Breland - during an amateur career in which he posted a record of 159-16. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)

