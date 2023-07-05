Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Meek, right, a Cadet Summer Training instructor with Company B, 4th Battalion, 399th Training Regiment (CST), teaches a block of instruction on troop leading procedures with 2nd Lt. Josh Schultz, U.S. Army Cadet Command, July 9, 2023 on the tactics course, Fort Knox, Kentucky. Meek was once the #4-ranked light middleweight boxer in the late 1980's. He fought four future middleweight champions - Roy Jones Jr., Frank Tate, Michael Nunn, and Mark Breland - during an amateur career in which he posted a record of 159-16. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 17:02
|Photo ID:
|7904973
|VIRIN:
|230709-A-LD390-1004
|Resolution:
|3000x1815
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ALBANY, IN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meek and LT [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT