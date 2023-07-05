Meek Then 2

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    104th Training Division (Leader Training)

    A 1988 photograph of amateur boxer Joseph Meek. Meek is now a sergeant first class in Army Reserve with nearly 30 years of service, and a Cadet Summer Training Instructor with 4th Battalion, 399th Training Regiment (CST) at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Meek is known to his fellow Soldiers as a humorous, mild-mannered senior leader, and surprises them when he tells them he was once a top-ranked amateur fighter known as "The Executioner." He fought four future middleweight champions - Roy Jones Jr., Frank Tate, Michael Nunn, and Mark Breland - during an amateur career in which he posted a record of 159-16. (Photo courtesy of Joseph Meek)

