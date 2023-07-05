Meek Then 2

A 1988 photograph of amateur boxer Joseph Meek. Meek is now a sergeant first class in Army Reserve with nearly 30 years of service, and a Cadet Summer Training Instructor with 4th Battalion, 399th Training Regiment (CST) at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Meek is known to his fellow Soldiers as a humorous, mild-mannered senior leader, and surprises them when he tells them he was once a top-ranked amateur fighter known as "The Executioner." He fought four future middleweight champions - Roy Jones Jr., Frank Tate, Michael Nunn, and Mark Breland - during an amateur career in which he posted a record of 159-16. (Photo courtesy of Joseph Meek)

