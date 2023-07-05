Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New command sergeant major assumes responsibility for Garrison Wiesbaden [Image 1 of 5]

    New command sergeant major assumes responsibility for Garrison Wiesbaden

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Michael Kenfield 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. David Mayfield passes the garrison colors, symbolic of the unit’s heart and soul, to Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil acknowledging the trust and faith that he has in Pamphil’s leadership abilities and expertise as the senior enlisted leader of the garrison, during his assumption of responsibility ceremony, July 7 on Clay Kaserne. (Photo courtesy of Volker Ramspott, TASE)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 09:37
    Photo ID: 7904052
    VIRIN: 230707-A-AD638-1009
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 632.54 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New command sergeant major assumes responsibility for Garrison Wiesbaden [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Kenfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New command sergeant major assumes responsibility for Garrison Wiesbaden
    New command sergeant major assumes responsibility for Garrison Wiesbaden
    New command sergeant major assumes responsibility for Garrison Wiesbaden
    New command sergeant major assumes responsibility for Garrison Wiesbaden
    New command sergeant major assumes responsibility for Garrison Wiesbaden

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    US Army
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT