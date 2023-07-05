New command sergeant major assumes responsibility for Garrison Wiesbaden

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. David Mayfield passes the garrison colors, symbolic of the unit’s heart and soul, to Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil acknowledging the trust and faith that he has in Pamphil’s leadership abilities and expertise as the senior enlisted leader of the garrison, during his assumption of responsibility ceremony, July 7 on Clay Kaserne. (Photo courtesy of Volker Ramspott, TASE)

