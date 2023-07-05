New command sergeant major assumes responsibility for Garrison Wiesbaden

Photo By Michael Kenfield | U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. David Mayfield passes the garrison colors,...... read more read more Photo By Michael Kenfield | U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. David Mayfield passes the garrison colors, symbolic of the unit’s heart and soul, to Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil acknowledging the trust and faith that he has in Pamphil’s leadership abilities and expertise as the senior enlisted leader of the garrison, during his assumption of responsibility ceremony, July 7 on Clay Kaserne. (Photo courtesy of Volker Ramspott, TASE) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany -- Soldiers stood at attention, German (Army) Landeskommando and U.S. color guards held ramrod still, while flags waved majestically in the soft summer breeze -- heralded the ceremony honoring Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil as he took the reins of responsibility as the senior non-commissioned officer leader of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, July 7.



Pamphil, as the senior enlisted advisor to the commander, will help lead an organization with an impressive reputation for being highly skilled at providing daily service and support to customers across the installation.



“You are joining a fantastic team comprised of Soldiers, civilians, contractors and our local national workforce,” said USAG Wiesbaden Commander Col. David Mayfield.



Pamphil, a former logistician, has built a twenty-plus-year career sustaining victory in every organization he has previously served and brings a legacy of supporting and caring for his Soldiers.



Prior to this assignment, Pamphil and his family resided at Fort Riley, Kansas where he served as the command sergeant major at the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion.



Since enlisting in 2000, he has deployed numerous times in support of operations in such places as Afghanistan, Syria and to Mali as a French translator when he was assigned to 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne).



“You have a sergeant major who is committed to excellence and loves being a Solider, I am motivated, dedicated and super excited to work with and for you,” said Pamphil during his ceremony remarks.



The legacy of the command sergeant major’s role as the keeper of the colors is a tradition built over time.



Harkening back to a fledgling U.S. Army, it was the color sergeant – as the keeper of the colors – who in accordance with the commander’s intent and directives guided the unit’s movements while carrying the colors on the field of battle.



Last seen on the battlefields of World War I, the color sergeant’s role of ensuring the safety and keeping of the colors is now entrusted to the command sergeant major.



Pamphil’s duty as the garrison command sergeant major will bring unique challenges that many of his peers have not had to manage.



As an integrator and synchronizer, his span of influence is considered, by some, to be exclusive in comparison to other sergeant majors because many of the organizations he will coordinate with, are not within the scope of the garrison’s command and control.



None of the organizations that took the field during Pamphil’s assumption of responsibility, belong to the garrison. He will communicate with service organizations that are not in his sphere of control but whose support is needed to enable garrison’s mission success as a service provider, explained Mayfield.



The garrison command group – specifically the command sergeant major – will spend much of their time coordinating with service-oriented organizations and support partners, such as the American Red Cross, Department of Defense Education Activity, and Defense Commissary Agency – all outside of the garrison’s command authority.



Pamphil in his remarks, thanked several organizations, including headquarters and headquarters company and the garrison staff, for welcoming him and his family, and for setting a new bar for sponsorship.



“[Highlighting that] the Army’s number one priority – people first – up front,” added Pamphil, speaking to his recent PCS experience to USAG Wiesbaden.



Adding, that he believes it is a true honor and privilege to assume his responsibility as the USAG Wiesbaden command sergeant major.



“I am proud to serve in the U.S. Army’s premier garrison,” said Pamphil in closing.



Also being welcomed to Wiesbaden and Clay Kaserne were Pamphil’s family, Josie Pamphil and son Jodhary who is an up and coming senior in high school and soccer player.



Pamphil’s predecessor Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell relinquished his garrison responsibility in a ceremony held May 19, before moving to his next assignment as the Installation Management Command G3/5/7 Sergeant Major located at Joint Base San Antonio.