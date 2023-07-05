U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Yves Pamphil addresses the audience during his during his assumption of responsibility ceremony, July 7 on Clay Kaserne. (Photo courtesy of Volker Ramspott, TASE)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2023 09:38
|Photo ID:
|7904053
|VIRIN:
|230707-A-AD638-1013
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|379.54 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New command sergeant major assumes responsibility for Garrison Wiesbaden [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Kenfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT