FRCE modernization team improves work environment, saves time and money

The main conference room at Fleet Readiness Center East, newly renovated by the Facilities Modernization Shop. The 30-member team completely redesigned the room to be brighter and more functional in less than three months. Craftspeople in the carpenter shop included personal touches like the inlaid wood conference table, laser-cut wall art and the custom-designed podium.

Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US