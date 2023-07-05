FRCE modernization team improves work environment, saves time and money

Jacob Kocher, a rigger in Fleet Readiness Center East’s Facilities Modernization Shop, constructs guard rails to block off space to store equipment for the F-35 aircraft program. The 30-person modernization shop is made up of carpenters, painters, electricians, pipefitters, and riggers – weight handlers who move heavy equipment and other items. The modernization team was organized nearly 10 years ago to perform facilities maintenance functions that would be too expensive or time consuming to contract out.

