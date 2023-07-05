FRCE modernization team improves work environment, saves time and money

Aubrey Guthrie, an electrician in Fleet Readiness Center East’s Facilities Modernization Shop, takes measurements for the installation of electrical conduit outside of FRCE’s engine repair building. The FRCE modernization team renovates and repairs work spaces, installs heavy equipment and performs other maintenance functions that would be too expensive or time consuming to contract out to an external company.

