Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCE modernization team improves work environment, saves time and money [Image 1 of 3]

    FRCE modernization team improves work environment, saves time and money

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Kimberly Koonce 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Aubrey Guthrie, an electrician in Fleet Readiness Center East’s Facilities Modernization Shop, takes measurements for the installation of electrical conduit outside of FRCE’s engine repair building. The FRCE modernization team renovates and repairs work spaces, installs heavy equipment and performs other maintenance functions that would be too expensive or time consuming to contract out to an external company.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 09:02
    Photo ID: 7904005
    VIRIN: 230615-N-NJ685-1003
    Resolution: 3052x4578
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE modernization team improves work environment, saves time and money [Image 3 of 3], by Kimberly Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FRCE modernization team improves work environment, saves time and money
    FRCE modernization team improves work environment, saves time and money
    FRCE modernization team improves work environment, saves time and money

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FRCE modernization team improves work environment, saves time and money

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Facilities
    Infrastructure
    NAVAIR
    Skilled Trades
    FRCE
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT