230708-N-LK647-1573 ADRIATIC SEA (July 8, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Thomas Hillyer, assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70 (HSM 70) troubleshoots the rotor on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as the ship conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), July 8, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 04:07 Photo ID: 7903641 VIRIN: 230709-N-LK647-1573 Resolution: 6190x4127 Size: 1015.3 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS