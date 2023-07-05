230708-N-LK647-1586 ADRIATIC SEA (July 8, 2023) French navy Aquitaine I-class frigate FS Languedoc (D 653) prepares to conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy and Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), July 8, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.11.2023 04:07 Photo ID: 7903640 VIRIN: 230709-N-LK647-1586 Resolution: 6646x4431 Size: 918.16 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.