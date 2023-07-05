Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230708-N-LK647-1571 ADRIATIC SEA (July 8, 2023) French navy Aquitaine I-class frigate FS Languedoc (D 653) prepares to conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy and Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), July 8, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 04:07
    Photo ID: 7903639
    VIRIN: 230709-N-LK647-1571
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    French navy Aquitaine I-class frigate FS Languedoc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT