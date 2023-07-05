Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESG3 Visits Essex [Image 5 of 5]

    ESG3 Visits Essex

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christina Himes 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (July 5, 2023) Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, speaks with leadership of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in the wardroom aboard Essex, July 5, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christina Himes)

