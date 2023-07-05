ESG3 Visits Essex

SAN DIEGO (July 5, 2023) Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, speaks with leadership of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in the wardroom aboard Essex, July 5, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christina Himes)

