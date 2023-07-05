ESG3 Visits Essex

SAN DIEGO (July 5, 2023) Leadership from amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, far left, discuss the ship’s progress in an engineering space aboard Essex, July 5, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christina Himes)

