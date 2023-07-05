SAN DIEGO (July 5, 2023) Capt. Aaron Taylor, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), left, and Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, walk in the Pride of California Dry Dock at BAE Systems in San Diego, July 5, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christina Himes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 21:08 Photo ID: 7903252 VIRIN: 230705-N-UL813-1064 Resolution: 5175x3450 Size: 1.08 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESG3 Visits Essex [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Christina Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.