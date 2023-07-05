Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unique Partnership for Military Working Dogs [Image 5 of 5]

    Unique Partnership for Military Working Dogs

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Gyozo, 60th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD), chews a toy at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 10, 2023. Gyozo is one of five MWDs at Travis AFB expected to benefit from the first MWD oral health joint symposium between 60th Dental Squadron and University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. The seminar equiped new military dental physicians with the knowledge and skills to conduct dental exams, perform dental procedures, and provide post-operative care for the dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

