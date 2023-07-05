Unique Partnership for Military Working Dogs

Gyozo, 60th Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD), chews a toy at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 10, 2023. Gyozo is one of five MWDs at Travis AFB expected to benefit from the first MWD oral health joint symposium between 60th Dental Squadron and University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. The seminar equiped new military dental physicians with the knowledge and skills to conduct dental exams, perform dental procedures, and provide post-operative care for the dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

Date Taken: 07.10.2023
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US