Unique Partnership for Military Working Dogs

Boaz Arzi, University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine surgical and radiological sciences professor, shows the university research lab to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephen Arnason and Maj. Andy Ellis, 60th Dental Squadron residency program directors, as a part of the first collaboration session between Travis Air Force Base and the university in Davis, California, June 28, 2023. According to the university, studying working dogs in various contexts, such as their performance, health, and well-being, can contribute to developing improved veterinary dental care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

