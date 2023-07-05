Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unique Partnership for Military Working Dogs [Image 1 of 5]

    Unique Partnership for Military Working Dogs

    DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Boaz Arzi, University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine surgical and radiological sciences professor, discusses canine oral health as a part of the first military working dog (MWD) oral health joint symposium between Travis Air Force Base and UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine in Davis, California, June 28, 2023. Six military dental residents, two military dental directors, and the base veterinarian attended the seminar along with five veterinary residents, two veterinary undergraduates and two professors from UC Davis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 19:15
    Photo ID: 7903126
    VIRIN: 230628-F-IP635-1001
    Resolution: 8021x4512
    Size: 22.94 MB
    Location: DAVIS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unique Partnership for Military Working Dogs [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Unique Partnership for Military Working Dogs
    Unique Partnership for Military Working Dogs
    Unique Partnership for Military Working Dogs
    Unique Partnership for Military Working Dogs
    Unique Partnership for Military Working Dogs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    MWD
    Vet
    Travis AFB
    Dental
    UC Davis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT