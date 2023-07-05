U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christian Price, assumes command of the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 7, 2023. The 6th LRS mission is to provide world class logistics support, with a vision for unrivaled logisticians empowering mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 16:01 Photo ID: 7902732 VIRIN: 230707-F-WT071-1006 Resolution: 7820x5213 Size: 2.69 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.