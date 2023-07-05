Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command [Image 3 of 3]

    6th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christian Price, assumes command of the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 7, 2023. The 6th LRS mission is to provide world class logistics support, with a vision for unrivaled logisticians empowering mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 16:01
    Photo ID: 7902732
    VIRIN: 230707-F-WT071-1006
    Resolution: 7820x5213
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fuels
    AMC
    6LRS
    MacDillAFB
    6ARW

