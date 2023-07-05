U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, 6th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron guidon to the group's newest commander, Lt. Col. Christian Price, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 7, 2023. The 6th LRS mission is to provide world class logistics support, with a vision for unrivaled logisticians empowering mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 16:01
|Photo ID:
|7902731
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-WT071-1004
|Resolution:
|3637x4546
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
