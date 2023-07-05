6th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, 6th Mission Support Group commander, passes the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron guidon to the group's newest commander, Lt. Col. Christian Price, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 7, 2023. The 6th LRS mission is to provide world class logistics support, with a vision for unrivaled logisticians empowering mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 Resolution: 3637x4546 Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US