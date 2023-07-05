6th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, 6th Mission Support Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Christopher Martagon, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, with the Meritorious Service Medal , at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 7, 2023. LRS Airmen are responsible for providing quality logistical support to sustain the worldwide mission of the 6th Air Refueling Wing, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and 33 Mission Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

