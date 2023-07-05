VP-16 Hosts Brunei Distinguished Visitors

230623-N-IS471-0003 BERAKAS, Brunei (June 23, 2023) Members of the Royal Brunei Air Force and Patrol Squadron (VP) 16 pose for a photo as Cmdr. Patrick Reilly, VP-16 executive officer, holds a plaque of appreciation during a cultural exchange sporting event, June 23. During the visit, the squadron hosted distinguished visitors from Brunei aboard their P-8A Poseidon, demonstrating the wide-ranging capabilities of the aircraft, as well as flying through Brunei Darussalam’s exclusive economic zone. VP-16 conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (Photo Courtesy of Brunei Ministry of Defense)

