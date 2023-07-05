Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-16 Hosts Brunei Distinguished Visitors [Image 3 of 4]

    VP-16 Hosts Brunei Distinguished Visitors

    BRUNEI

    06.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 72

    230623-N-IS471-0003 BERAKAS, Brunei (June 23, 2023) Members of the Royal Brunei Air Force and Patrol Squadron (VP) 16 pose for a photo as Cmdr. Patrick Reilly, VP-16 executive officer, holds a plaque of appreciation during a cultural exchange sporting event, June 23. During the visit, the squadron hosted distinguished visitors from Brunei aboard their P-8A Poseidon, demonstrating the wide-ranging capabilities of the aircraft, as well as flying through Brunei Darussalam’s exclusive economic zone. VP-16 conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (Photo Courtesy of Brunei Ministry of Defense)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 01:09
    Photo ID: 7901121
    VIRIN: 230623-N-IS471-1003
    Resolution: 1100x733
    Size: 396.97 KB
    Location: BN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    VP-16
    Brunei
    CTF-72
    P-8A Poseidon

