230627-N-IS471-0002 ROYAL BRUNEI AIR FORCE BASE, RIMBA, Brunei (June 27, 2023) Members of Patrol Squadron (VP) 16 pose for a photo in front of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon with His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni, His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah the Crown Prince, and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office (center), Commander of the Royal Brunei Air Force Brigadier General (U) Dato Seri Pahlawan Mohd Sharif bin Dato Paduka Haji Ibrahim (5th 5th from left), Cmdr. Patrick J. Reilly (4th 4th from right), VP-16 executive officer, and U.S. Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, Caryn R. McClelland, June 27. The “War Eagles” of VP-16 hosted the delegation, demonstrating the wide-ranging capabilities of the aircraft, as well as flying through Brunei Darussalam’s exclusive economic zone. VP-16 conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (Photo Courtesy of Brunei Ministry of Defense)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 Photo ID: 7901120 VIRIN: 230627-N-IS471-1002 This work, VP-16 Hosts Brunei Distinguished Visitors [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS