    VP-16 Hosts Brunei Distinguished Visitors [Image 1 of 4]

    VP-16 Hosts Brunei Distinguished Visitors

    BRUNEI

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Commander Task Force 72

    230627-N-IS471-0001 ROYAL BRUNEI AIR FORCE BASE, RIMBA, Brunei (June 27, 2023) Cmdr. Patrick J. Reilly (right) executive officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 16, speaks with His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni, His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah the Crown Prince, and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office (center), and U.S. Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, Caryn R. McClelland during a flight aboard a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, June 27. The “War Eagles” of VP-16 hosted the delegation, demonstrating the wide-ranging capabilities of the aircraft, as well as flying through Brunei Darussalam’s exclusive economic zone. VP-16 conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (Photo Courtesy of Brunei Ministry of Defense)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 01:09
    Photo ID: 7901118
    VIRIN: 230627-N-IS471-1001
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 187.17 KB
    Location: BN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-16 Hosts Brunei Distinguished Visitors [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    VP-16
    Brunei
    CTF-72
    P-8A Poseidon

