230627-N-IS471-0001 ROYAL BRUNEI AIR FORCE BASE, RIMBA, Brunei (June 27, 2023) Cmdr. Patrick J. Reilly (right) executive officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 16, speaks with His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni, His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah the Crown Prince, and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office (center), and U.S. Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, Caryn R. McClelland during a flight aboard a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, June 27. The “War Eagles” of VP-16 hosted the delegation, demonstrating the wide-ranging capabilities of the aircraft, as well as flying through Brunei Darussalam’s exclusive economic zone. VP-16 conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (Photo Courtesy of Brunei Ministry of Defense)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 01:09 Photo ID: 7901118 VIRIN: 230627-N-IS471-1001 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 187.17 KB Location: BN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-16 Hosts Brunei Distinguished Visitors [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.