U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bradley Smith from the 391st Generation Fighter Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, wraps a communication cord in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 8, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the opportunity for U.S. military personnel to sharpen their skills; to practice tactics, techniques and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

