U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Morrison from the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, communicates with an F-15E Strike Eagle pilot during an engine test in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 8, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the interoperability training with joint and multinational forces that is vital to the successful accomplishment of future endeavors.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 00:36
|Photo ID:
|7901114
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-PN902-1269
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT