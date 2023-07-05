U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Morrison from the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, communicates with an F-15E Strike Eagle pilot during an engine test in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 8, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the interoperability training with joint and multinational forces that is vital to the successful accomplishment of future endeavors.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.10.2023 00:36 Photo ID: 7901114 VIRIN: 230707-F-PN902-1269 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.84 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.