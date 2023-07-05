Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 2 of 4]

    Northern Edge 23-2

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Crew Chief and Avionics Airmen from the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, prepare to test the engine of an F-15E Strike Eagle in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 8, 2023. NE 23-2 allows the U.S. Joint Force to refine command and control concepts through exercises and experimentation for application in endeavors around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

    This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    Northern Edge
    366 FW

