U.S. Air Force Crew Chief and Avionics Airmen from the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, prepare to test the engine of an F-15E Strike Eagle in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 8, 2023. NE 23-2 allows the U.S. Joint Force to refine command and control concepts through exercises and experimentation for application in endeavors around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

