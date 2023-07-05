Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Operations with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 6 of 9]

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Operations with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force

    EAST CHINA SEA

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230619-N-CD453-1210 EAST CHINA SEA (June 18, 2023) Maya-class destroyer JS Haguro (DDG-180), of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force maneuvers into position prior to small-boat operations with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 23:45
    Photo ID: 7901044
    VIRIN: 230619-N-CD453-1210
    Resolution: 6031x4308
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Operations with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    navy
    DESRON 15
    cool
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

