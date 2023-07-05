USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Operations with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force

230619-N-CD453-2111 EAST CHINA SEA (June 18, 2023) Cmdr. Andrew Tom (right), from Bethany Beach, Delaware, executive officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), and Command Master Chief James Butler, from Hebron, Maryland, welcome Ensign Takashi Hirayangi of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force aboard John Finn. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

