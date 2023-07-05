230619-N-CD453-1174 EAST CHINA SEA (June 18, 2023) A P-8 aircraft flies over Maya-class destroyer JS Haguro (DDG-180), of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, as the ship sails alongside Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 23:45 Photo ID: 7901040 VIRIN: 230619-N-CD453-1174 Resolution: 3662x2616 Size: 1.25 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Operations with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.