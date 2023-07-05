Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer [Image 3 of 3]

    Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Isaac Pendleton 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Samuel Deangelo, a public affairs specialist with the 222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment, prepares to enter the Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer exercise in Los Alamitos, Calif., July 9, 2023. Vehicle rollover drills educate Soldiers on vehicle limitations and prevent fatalities in hazardous environments. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpl. Isaac Pendleton).

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 20:38
    Photo ID: 7900853
    VIRIN: 230708-A-RB285-2002
    Resolution: 5821x3945
    Size: 10.89 MB
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US 
