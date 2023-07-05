U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Samuel Deangelo, a public affairs specialist with the 222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment, prepares to enter the Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer exercise in Los Alamitos, Calif., July 9, 2023. Vehicle rollover drills educate Soldiers on vehicle limitations and prevent fatalities in hazardous environments. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpl. Isaac Pendleton).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 20:38 Photo ID: 7900853 VIRIN: 230708-A-RB285-2002 Resolution: 5821x3945 Size: 10.89 MB Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Isaac Pendleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.