    Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer [Image 2 of 3]

    Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Isaac Pendleton 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Mary Healy, a public affairs noncommisioned officer with the 222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment, conducts a safety brefing for the Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer in Los Alamitos, Calif., July 8, 2023. The HEAT system trains Soldiers for emergency rollover situations during vehicle operations in hazerdous environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Deangelo. Photo edited for exposure, color, tone, and texture.)

