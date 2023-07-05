U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Mary Healy, a public affairs noncommisioned officer with the 222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment, conducts a safety brefing for the Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer in Los Alamitos, Calif., July 8, 2023. The HEAT system trains Soldiers for emergency rollover situations during vehicle operations in hazerdous environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Deangelo. Photo edited for exposure, color, tone, and texture.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 20:38 Photo ID: 7900852 VIRIN: 230708-A-RB285-2001 Resolution: 5215x3346 Size: 8.95 MB Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Isaac Pendleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.