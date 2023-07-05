Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 1 of 3]

    Army Combat Fitness Test

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Isaac Pendleton 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test in Los Alamitos, Calif., July 8, 2023. The ACFT requirements help Soldiers maintain combat readiness and identify proficiencies and weaknesses for future training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Emma Scearce. Photo edited for exposure, color, tone, and texture.)

    This work, Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Isaac Pendleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

