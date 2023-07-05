U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test in Los Alamitos, Calif., July 8, 2023. The ACFT requirements help Soldiers maintain combat readiness and identify proficiencies and weaknesses for future training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Emma Scearce. Photo edited for exposure, color, tone, and texture.)

