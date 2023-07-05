Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    122nd Fighter Wing Bids Farewell to A-10 [Image 2 of 6]

    122nd Fighter Wing Bids Farewell to A-10

    IN, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Clark 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, flies past U.S. Airmen with the Indiana Air National Guard during the Final ATTACK! event at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, July 8, 2023. The aerial training event commemorated the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft before being replaced by the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Clark)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 12:20
    Location: IN, US
    This work, 122nd Fighter Wing Bids Farewell to A-10 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Halley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Indiana

