122nd Fighter Wing Bids Farewell to A-10

An A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing performs aerial maneuvers during the Final ATTACK! event at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, July 8, 2023. The aerial training event commemorated the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft before being replaced by the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Clark)

