122nd Fighter Wing Bids Farewell to A-10

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Stoner, a pilot assigned to the 163rd Fighter Squadron, departs an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft after completing the Final ATTACK! event at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, July 8, 2023. The aerial training event commemorated the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft before being replaced by the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Clark)

