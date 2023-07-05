U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Stoner, a pilot assigned to the 163rd Fighter Squadron, departs an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft after completing the Final ATTACK! event at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, July 8, 2023. The aerial training event commemorated the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft before being replaced by the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Clark)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 12:17
|Photo ID:
|7900499
|VIRIN:
|230708-Z-EW910-2568
|Resolution:
|4125x2750
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|IN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 122nd Fighter Wing Bids Farewell to A-10 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Halley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
