    Coast Guard medevacs crew member from oil rig 88 miles off Freeport, Texas [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard medevacs crew member from oil rig 88 miles off Freeport, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter sits aboard an offshore oil rig on July 9, 2023, 88 miles off Freeport, Texas. The aircrew conducted a medevac on the offshore platform and safely transferred the person to medical personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy Air Station Houston)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 12:06
    Location: TX, US
    medevac
    rescue
    coast guard
    helicopter

