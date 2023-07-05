A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter sits aboard an offshore oil rig on July 9, 2023, 88 miles off Freeport, Texas. The aircrew conducted a medevac on the offshore platform and safely transferred the person to medical personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 12:06
|Photo ID:
|7900494
|VIRIN:
|230709-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|73.16 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs crew member from oil rig 88 miles off Freeport, Texas [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT