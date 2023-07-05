A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crewmember escorts an ailing person at the University of Texas Medical Branch on July 9, 2023 in Galveston, Texas. The aircrew conducted a medevac on an offshore platform and safely transferred the person to medical personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy Air Station Houston)

Date Taken: 07.09.2023
Location: TX, US
Coast Guard medevacs crew member from oil rig 88 miles off Freeport, Texas