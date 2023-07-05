Coast Guard medevacs crew member from oil rig 88 miles off Freeport, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crewmember escorts an ailing person to the helicopter on July 9, 2023, 88 miles off Freeport, Texas. The aircrew conducted a medevac on an offshore platform and safely transferred the person to medical personnel at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy Air Station Houston)

